Cuckfield cruise to win as Raval, Ludlow and Gayler hit half centuries

Cuckfield cruised to an eight-wicket win against Brighton at home on Saturday.

Brighton won the toss and elected to bat first at Cuckfield.

Chris Grammar and Bryce Hounsome opened up for Brighton and batted steadily, offering no chances until Hounsome (38) was caught by Weston off the bowling of Nick Patterson with the score at 69.

Grammar continued to play the anchor as Cuckfield turned to spin, a move which paid off as Jack Chopping (12) holed out to Ben Candfield and Guy Williamson (2) was bowled by Josh Hayward.

Waheed Safi joined Gammar and looked to accelerate the run rate scoring 28 from 22 balls before being run out with a direct hit from Harry Clark.

Grammar followed quickly afterwards, bowled round his legs by Patterson leaving the visitors 138 for 5. George Naish (13) and Adam Mates (25) took the score to 179 before Naish was caught in the deep by Dom Sear off Jamie Hutchings.

Hutchings proceeded to dismiss Mates and Stan Harrison, but the Brighton tail took the innings to the 50th over 8 wickets down. Josh Hayward opened the final over with a wicket and took the tenth on the last ball of the over to Dismiss the visitors for 204. Hutchings took 3/36 and Hayward took 3/36.

Jeet Raval and Joe Ludlow opened for Cuckfield and Raval played his shots from the get-go as Ludlow played more watchfully.

With the score on 99, Raval was caught in the deep by Safi off the bowling of Louis Marshall for a run-a-ball 62. Brad Gayler joined Ludlow and both passed 50 in a partnership of 103 before Gayler was bowled for 58 from 52 balls including 7 fours and 2 sixes. Cuckfield reached the target in the 34th over as Ludlow carried his bat for a well made 54.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Crowhurst Park 1st XI

Crowhurst Park won the toss and elected to bowl first on home turf, a decision which looked to have paid off as Cuckfield’s top order crumbled to 49 for 5, Josh Jones taking four of the five wickets. Ben John and Joe white staged a recovery as John dug in and White played his shots adding 51 runs before John was bowled for a solid 15. Nick Walters joined White and continued to frustrate the bowlers until White (62) was caught off the bowling of Clive Tong. Walters made 36 as Cuckfield were bowled out for 176 in the 43rd over.

Crowhurst took the bowling on from the start, but 41 for 0 quickly became 42 for 3 as Phil Semmens dismissed Martin Barry (15) and Ed Catt took out Joel Bruun (20) and Ed Smissen (0). Clive Tong and Joe Lovell put on 56 for the 4th wicket before Tong was caught off the bowling of Joe White for 30.

At 98 for 4, John Merrick joined Lovell and the the scoreboard continued to tick over, reaching 138 before Lovell was caught behind off Semmens for 21. With only 40 runs needed to win, 5 wickets in hand and 20 overs, Cuckfield were starring down the barrel of defeat. A third wicket for Catt and Semmens left the home side 157 for 7 and still in the driving seat, but only three more runs were added as Joe Cambridge took 3 wickets to bowl Crowhurst Park out for 160 in the 30th over. Semmens took 3/19, Catt 3/34 and Cambridge 3/1.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Streat & Westmeston 1st XI

Streat won the toss as Middleton Manor and put the visitors into bat. Mark Hatfield drew early blood for the home side dismissing Tom Morrissey for 4. Ben Caidan joined Graham Hart and the duo took the score to 68 in a partnership of 54 before Caidan was dismissed for 27, caught off David Christmas. Hart (34) followed without the scoreboard moving, caught off Jules Hunt. A run out and second wickets for Hunt and Christmas saw Cuckfield reduced to 113 for 6. Piers Harrison and Chris Osborne forged a recovery and added 63 runs before Harrison was dismissed for a run-a-ball 68. Osborne batted through to the end of the 47 overs scoring a run-a-ball 51* as Cuckfield reached 216 for 8.

A number of batsmen got starts in the Street reply - James Chadburn (22) and Bill Anthony (26) at the top of the order and David Christmas (40) and Tony Hills (20) in the middle order - but none went on and wickets fell regularly. Osborne back up his half century with 4/20 and Matt Slinger took 5/69 to dismiss the home side for 149 in the 42nd over.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Dormansland 2nd XI

Cuckfield skipper, Glenn Smith, won the toss at home and elected to bowl first. An early wicket for Rodney Candfield left Dormansland 20 for 1, but Dave Tribe joined opener Chris Eastlake and the pair batted solidly, putting on 75 runs before Eastlake was stumped off the bowling of Dom Seed for 48.

Candfield then dismissed Tribe to leave the visitors 95 for 3. Another partnership developed between Nick Hellier and Stuart McRae who added 81 runs before Hellier was bowled by Bonanate for 29. McRae saw about the 47 overs finishing with 50* as Dormansland reached 181 for 5. Candfield took 3/76 for Cuckfield.

In the chase Cuckfield lost the big hitting Crampton for just 6, caught off the bowling of Ben Gunter. Caleb Hawkins (54) and Tom Bonanate (40) set up the the win, but wickets tumbled as Laura Bailey, Stuart McRae and Nick Hellier all picked up two. Cool headed Andy Middleton (36*) saw Cuckfield home in the 41st over, to win by 3 wickets.