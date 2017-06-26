Cuckfield go top after Weston's maiden century

Cuckfielld beat Bexhill by 169 runs to go top of a tight Sussex Premier League as East Grinstead lost to Horsham.

After a delayed start due to rain, Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bat first. At 3 for 2 with both openers back in the hutch, caught behind off Stu Collier, this may have seemed like the wrong decision. Tom Weston and Dom Sear looked in no trouble, however, as they looked to build a recovery partnership. Having done the hard work, Sear (28) also edged one behind off Shawn Johnson with the score 82/3.

Tom Weston on his way to his century

Weston had passed the 50 milestone and was joined by the hard hitting Brad Gayler and the run rate accelerated. Weston recorded his maiden century for the club before he was also caught behind off Shawn Johnson for 115 including 20 boundaries at 212 for 4. Gayler was then bowled for a run-a-ball 78 and Cuckfield declared three overs early, 270 for 7 from 53 overs. Johnson took 3/42.

James Thorpe and Tom Weston opened the bowling for Cuckfield and bowled tightly taking early wickets, Weston dismissing Jake Lewis and Thorpe removing both Malcolm and Shawn Johnson. At 50 for 3 after 19 overs, Nick Patterson and Billy Meboroh-Collinson took over the bowling and wickets fell regularly as Patterson took 2 and Billy MC 5 to dismiss the visitors for 101 in the 35th over. Billy MC took 5/31.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Hellingly 1st XI

Hellingly won the toss and elected to bat at the Horsebridge Rec. The Cuckfield opening attack were quickly into the host’s top order as Joe White took 2 and Hutchings 1 to leave Hellingly 18 for 3.

This brought David Rippengal and Harry Gape together and the pair took the game back to Cuckfield adding 70 for the fourth wicket before Rippengal (45) was bowled by Greg Wisdom. Gape continued with Will Hutchings, putting on 57 before both were dismissed by Chris Taylor leaving Hellingly 146 for 6. The left arm spin of Ed Catt accounted for the rest of the innings as the home team were dismissed for 182 in the 33rd over. Catt took 4/37.

Greg Wisdom and James Mitchinson opened for Cuckfield and put on 111 before Wisdom was trapped lbw by the change bowling of Gavin Sutherland. Mitchinson then fell to Dan Pellett for 73, but the hard work had been done and a brace of 15s from Chris Taylor and Ben John and 20 not out from Joe White saw Cuckfield reach their target in the 39th over to win by 5 wickets. Sutherland took 3/29.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Streat & Westmeston 1st XI

Streat won the toss and put the home team into bat. Cuckfield lost a quick wicket, the in-form Rossiter for a duck, bringing Tom Morrissey and Darren Senadhira together. The pair stabilised the Cuckfield innings before Morrissey was caught and bowled by James Chadburn for 27.

Senadhira became the first of three victims for Jules Hunt on 66, but with contributions from Piers Harrison (44), Sam Candfield (34) and Chris Osborne (27*), Cuckfield declared on 251 for 7 after 45 overs. Hunt took 3/67.

Having had success with the ball, Hunt (39) opened the batting and got the Streat innings off to a great start, but the reliable Osborne accounted for both openers. Mark Prickett (28) also got a start, but Osborne also accounted for him. Wickets fell regularly and Streat were bowled out for 151 in the 36th over. Osborne took 4/58, Matt Slinger 3/22, Goff Baker 2/5 and Matt Denyer 1/31.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Dormansland 2nd XI

Cuckfield won the toss and put Dormansland into bat at the St Clair Ground. A wicket each for Jack Best and Bryce Van Straaten made this look like a good move. John Henley, however, joined opener Christopher Eastlake and the pair proceeded to frustrate the Cuckfield bowlers with an innings defining stand.

Henley fell caught behind off Tommy Watson for 43 and more wickets came for Best, Dan Turner and Watson, including Eastlake, also caught behind for 95. The hosts declared in the final over on 195 for 8, denying Cuckfield the possibility of maximum points. Watson took 3/39.

The evergreen James Buckeridge opened up for Cuckfield with Tom Wright and the pair proceeded to build a match winning partnership, putting on a hundred before Wright was bowled by Gunter for 51. Buckeridge carried his bat for 95 and a big hitting cameo of 19 not out from Watson saw Cuckfield reach their target in 37 overs. Gunter took 2/54.