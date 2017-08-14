Cuckfield lose to reigning champions as limited overs returns

Cuckfield lost to reigning champions Roffey as the Sussex Premier Cricket League returned to limited overs cricket on Saturday.

Cuckfield won the toss at the Innes Memorial Ground and elected to bowl first.

This decision looked to have backfired as the Roffey openers put on 42 for the first wicket as Ben John caught Theo Rivers off the bowling of Tom Weston. Jibran Khan joined Rohit Jagota, but he was also dismissed by Weston leaving the home side 68 for 2. Jagota continued to accumulate runs, mixing big shots with quick singles. Ben Manenti (19) was trapped lbw by Patterson just after Jogota passed 50 as Roffey moved to 109 for 3. Skipper Matt Davies (16) picked up the supporting role until he was bowled by Josh Hayward for 16 at 156 for 4. Hayward then picked up a second wicket dismissing Jagota for a well made 90.

Usman Khan (25) and Josh Fleming (36) helped Roffey to 237 all out in the 50th over as Patterson picked up two more wickets, Weston a Third and Billy Meboroh-Collinson bagged a brace.

In the chase, Cuckfield lost a wicket in the second over, but Dom Sear joined Jeet Raval and the pair forged a recovery, Sear looking solid and rotating the strike as Raval settled into playing his shots.

A change of bowling, turning to the spin of Ben Manenti saw Raval adjudged lbw for 56 leaving Cuckfield 72 for 2. A wicket for George Fleming followed quickly by a run out, Dom Sear (17), left the visitors 86 for 4. The last stand was staged by Ben Candfield (34) and Billy Meboroh-Collinson (30) who put on 53 for the sixth wicket, but both were dismissed as they tried to up the pace to control the increasing required run rate. Abdul Khan cleaned up the tail as he took 4/35 to dismiss Cuckfield for 174 in the 45th over.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Seaford 1st XI

Seaford won the toss and put the home side into bat. Greg Wisdom and George Galbraith-Gibbons opened for Cuckfield and put on 56 before Galbraith Gibbons was bowled by Chris Stanyard for 16. Wisdom quickly followed, also to Standard for 31 leaving Cuckfield 57 for 2.

A run out and two more wickets for Standard saw Cuckfield in trouble at 65 for 5. The trouble got deeper as two wickets for Mitchell Blackhouse and another run out left the hime team 65 for 8. A late cameo by Joe White (37) helped Cuckfield to 111 all out as Blackhouse picked up the final two wickets. Stanyard took 4/15 and Blackhouse 4/18.

Seaford lost three wickets in the chase, one each for White, Ed Catt and Phil Semmens as they reached their target in the 24th over. Oliver Smith hit 42* for Seaford.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Dormansland 1st XI

Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bowl first at home. Dormansland lost an early wicket to Watson, but then Matt Ruxton (43) and David Williams (34) dug in to frustrate the Cuckfield bowlers. They were dismissed by Matt Slinger and Sam Candfield respectively. Patrick and Thomas Nickols were both run out and the only other batsman who offered any resistance was James Scott (26) as Dormansland were bowled out for 155 in the 37th over. Slinger took 4/47.

The Cuckfield chase was short lived as the home side were bowled out for 66 inside 20 overs. Dan Turner (27) top scored for the home side as Phil Stagg took 5/32 and Thomas Nickols took 4/12.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Streat and Westmeston 2nd XI

Cuckfield won the toss at Middleton Manor and put the home side into bat. Streat lost both openers cheaply, one wicket each for the veteran Cuckfield attack of Peter Collins and Rodney Candfield.

Jamie Bowles and Roger Tapping added 60 to the score before Bowles (24) was stumped by Keith Rogers off the bowling on Simon Hardy with the score 71 for 3. Lee Maysay joined Tapping and another partnership developed until Tapping (56) was stumped off the bowling of Under 14 Dom Seed. It was to be the first of three wickets for Seed as he had Dave Porter (2) caught behind and dismissed Maysay for 30. Streat made 144 for 7 from their 47 overs. Seed took 3/20 for Cuckfield.

Jeremy Crampton and Glenn Smith opened up for Cuckfield and started well before Smith was caught for 21. Peter Collins joined Crampton and the pair brought the game home for Cuckfield as Crampton scored a majestic 94* and Collins hit 29*.