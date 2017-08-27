East Grinstead knocked out of National Cup in semi-final

East Grinstead failed in their bid to make the final of the National Cup after losing to Wanstead by ?? runs

Will Adkin's side would have been confident at the half way stage after limiting their Essex visitors to 202. But Only Toby Margetts (38) produced a score as the team could only manage 159 all out.

Wanstead won the toss and elected to bat first. Lewis Hatchett struck early but then Arfan Akram (44) and Hassan Chowdhury (46) put Wanstead in charge and they were going on nicely until Fynn Hudson-Prentice struck twice in two balls.

This left Wanstead 91-3 from 18 overs.

After that Grinstead, who won the SPCL Premier Division title yesterday (Saturday), took wickets at regular intervals and Wanstead had Jonathan Das and Joe Ellis-Grewal to thanskf or their cameos of 26 each to get them up to a final total of 202.

Hudson-Prentice took two more wickets to finish with 4-37 while Lewis Hatchett finished with 3-37 and Ollie Graham took 2-31.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice celebrates a wicket

In reply, East Grinstead lost skipper Adkin early but Brad Hatchett and Hudson-Prentice looked to rebuild.

But Hudson-Prentice was caught behind and sparked a mini-collapse which saw them fall to 53-4 from 15 overs as Darryl Rebbetts and Hatchett quickly followed.

Ian Sturmer and Toby Margetts then tried to consolidate and got the score to 102 before Ian Sturmer, after a couple of lusty blows, was caught on the boundary for 22 leaving EG 102-7 with 15 overs to go.

Lewis Hatchett joined Margetts and the pair put on 39 to give EG a slither of hope. But Hatchett fell, followed by Margetts and Lee Granger and it was Wanstead who will play Ormskirk in the final at Chelmsford in September.