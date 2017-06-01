East Grinstead sign Sargent from Three Bridges

East Grinstead Town manager Matt Longhurst has made seven new signings as he prepares for next season.

The club has also announced its list of pre-season fixtures, which kicks-off with the arrival of Crawley Town to East Court on July 8, who will be overseen by new head coach Harry Kewell.

East Grinstead manager Matt Longhurst

Among the new recruits is experienced former Crawley Town midfielder Steve Sargent who has joined from Three Bridges.

Another Bridges midfielder, Michael Wilson, has joined, who has great potential having already played one season in the Ryman League South.

Goalkeeper Oshane Brown, 20, is joining from Dulwich Hamlet, former AFC Wilmbledon full-back Callum Wilson has arrived from Tooting and Mitcham, while defender Connor Gales, 20, has previously played for Met Police and Godalming.

Another goalkeeper, Will Price has transferred from title-winning Leatherhead under-21s, while Jay Edwards, 18, has made the switch from Lewes.

Speaking to the club's website, Longhurst said: "It’s been a busy summer planning the pre-season games and training programmes, meeting existing players and of course making new signings.

"We have a tough pre-season programme with some quality opposition lined up, all designed to get us ready for the season-opener on August 12.

"I am really looking forward to working with this group of players.

"I feel we have added in key areas of the squad which will give us a much better balance with a few key senior players added and areas of the pitch strengthened.

"We are hoping to complete the signing of one or two more players in the coming days and will update the supporters as soon as they are confirmed."

The following players have left the club: Tashi Jay Kwayie (Tonbridge Angels) Joey Taylor (Burgess Hill Town); Jimmy Shepheard, (Ryman Premier club); Dan Choules (Woking Under-23s), and Jordan Beeney has returned to parent club Charlton Athletic.

Longhurst added: "We would like to wish all these players the best for their future careers."

Pre-season schedule

July 8 v Crawley Town (h) 3pm

July 11 v Croydon (a) 7.45pm

July 15 v Woking XI (h) 3pm

July 18 v Tunbridge Wells (a) 7.45pm

July 22 v Merstham (h) 3pm

July 25 v Lordswood (a) 7.45pm

July 29 v Eastbourne United (a) 3pm

Aug 1 v AFC Croydon Athletic (a) 7.45pm

Aug 5 v Tooting & Mitcham (h) 3pm