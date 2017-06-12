Egleton takes astonishing figures as Scaynes Hill beat Clymping

Rhys Egleton took the incredible figures of 5-1 from seven overs as Scaynes Hill beat Clymping on Saturday.

Clymping won the toss and elected to bat, conditions looked like a day of batting was in order and SHCC were looking forward to posting a decent score (260) on what looks to be a Road.

Unfortunately Chris Markham missed a full toss for his first delivery.

Ben Ellis shortly after edged behind to the keeper, with Matt Church and Nick Wright walking back to the club house within 4 balls Scaynes Hill were 7-4. Charles Copsey and Alan Ridgewell tug in, but Clympings bowling was very tight, Paddy Horne 9-2-38-4 and Carl Harris 10-1-36-3. Scaynes Hill managed to get up to 107 all out in 26 overs.

With tea not ready both Captains agreed to go out for another 15 overs then have tea.

Joe Gallon and Rhys Egleton bowling sharp and keeping tight lines before Joe Gallon Injured his Achilles. Jack Frewen made it to tea but Rhys Egleton bowling 4 batsmen out (all ducks) and Clymping being 5-4 early on.

After tea Clymping decided that the need to start scoring, this allowed the 1st change bowlers Senthil Kumar Palaniappan 10-3-20-3 and Andrew Parsons 8.2-0-37-2 to sweep the middle order.

Egleton was recalled to finish the tale, Paul Challen was digging in to allow Paddy Horne to take control of the Strike. Rhys Egleton finished with 7-6-1-5 and Scaynes Hill won by 40 runs and sit top of the Table with 160 out of a 180 possible.