'Adventurous' Watford will be a difficult test - Hughton

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has been impressed with Watford's start to the Premier League season and says they will be a difficult proposition tomorrow.

Marco Silva's side began the season with a late 3-3 draw at home to Liverpool, before they won 2-0 at Bournemouth last weekend.

Albion have lost their opening two Premier League matches and Hughton said: "You can only go off what we've seen so far. At home to Liverpool they certainly deserved a result and they were very good away to Bournemouth.

"They've got very good options in offensive areas and they're not the type of side that will sit back and look to draw out a result. They're a very adventurous team, offensively they've got very good options and they're at home and of course it's a game they'll want to win.

"It makes it a difficult proposition but every game for us will be difficult. What we've got to do is show some of the qualities that we showed at Leicester and eliminate the poor goals we conceded."