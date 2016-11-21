AFC Varndeanians 0, St Francis Rangers 0: Vital point for Boddie's men

St Francis Rangers picked up a vital point as they drew 0-0 at AFC Varndeanians away on Saturday.

And boss Simon Boddie was delighted with the effort of his side.

He said: “Yes I was pleased, more with the effort from the team and the way they applied on the pitch what I had asked from them in the dressing room.

“It was the proverbial six pointer so as for the result I would have liked the win, but in the grand scheme of things a draw doesn’t look to bad, at least the dressing room was a little more vibrant post-match than we have had in recent weeks.

“I feel we had the best of the possession especially in the first half, it was more even in the second half albeit that was when we had our best chances to score, but we didn’t get the rub of the green however that’s football to win games you need to take chances.”

Boddie added: “We had a couple of players unavailable who were missed but every player on Saturday put a shift in and could walk away with their head held high.

“Our man of the match was Conor Carolan who was snapping away at the opposition for 90 minutes plus but there could have been a number of candidates for that award John Noakes skippered the side well and set a good example,

“Dan Taylor playing out of position was very strong and Rhys White was exceptional when we moved him from the wing to the second striker his pace was really testing their back line.”

And Boddie praised Varndeanians.

He said: “They were very good hosts and made us welcome on and off the pitch which credit to them was in the true spirit of the game.

“Their facilities are above the normal standard hopefully they will get their lights fixed soon and I can say to anyone due to visit them they will enjoy the experience. I don’t normally get emotional but I did enjoy the whole experience once my heart had returned to normal after a very exciting final 15 minutes.”

This Saturday Rangers host Midhurst & Easebourne, who they lost in the cup at home and then went away and got a score draw.

Boddie said: “Hopefully we can get the win and further lift team spirits for the run up to Christmas.”

Rangers will be without Sam Fildes (holiday), Tom Cousins (shoulder injury) and Shaun Jepson (unavailable) but Stuart Goodwin got 75 minutes Saturday Reece Abbot is training again and Idriz Adedoja should be OK to play a part over the weekend.

