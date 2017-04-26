Albion ask fans not to invade the pitch again

Albion have asked supporters to stay off the Amex pitch after Saturday's home game with Bristol City.

Brighton will clinch the Championship title with a win but chairman Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber have asked fans to stay off the pitch.

Bloom and Barber request that supporters remain in their seats, to allow the players a proper end-of-season lap of honour and - should the team secure the title - to receive the EFL Championship trophy.

Bloom said, "The players want the opportunity to show their appreciation to the fans on the lap of honour around the pitch. Some would also like their families to join them, so we would ask all supporters to stay in their seats on the final whistle.

"Also, if we secure the title over the weekend, we want the players to receive the trophy, at the Amex, in front of our home supporters - and any pitch invasion could scupper that."

Barber added, "It was a wonderful day at the Wigan game, and despite our requests, we saw a mass invasion from fans, which was an iconic moment. However, having had the pitch invasion, we would ask the fans to let Chris Hughton, the players and the squad the opportunity of a proper lap of honour - and hopefully receive the trophy!"

Albion have been asked by the FA for their observations following the pitch invasion following victory over Wigan Athletic, including preventative measures taken by the club to avoid such an occurrence.

