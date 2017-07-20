Albion hope Knockaert will be fit for season-opener

Winger Anthony Knockaert has been ruled out for three weeks - but Albion hope he will be fit for the season-opener on August 12.

Knockaert limped off with an ankle injury after just ten minutes of the Seagulls' 2-0 win against Fortuna Dusseldorf in their opening pre-season friendly on Friday.

The French winger is set to miss three weeks but Albion boss Chris Hughton hopes he will make the first game of the season against Manchester City. He said: "When he did it, you always think the worst and he has got a ligament injury but it's slight which is good.

"We're very hopeful he'll make the season. The good thing is he's got the tough two-and-a-half weeks of training under his belt. At the moment, we're looking at a three-week period for him.

"We'll assess it over this period, it will either be very good news or it will take a little bit longer."

Sam Baldock (calf) will also miss Albion's friendly at Crawley on Saturday (3pm) but fans will get to see new goalkeeper Mathew Ryan for the first time.

