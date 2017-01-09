Albion sign young defender from Wrexham

Brighton have signed defender Jordan Davies from Wrexham on undisclosed terms.

The 18-year-old left-back joins the club after spending the past nine years with the National League side, and will link up with Simon Rusk’s under-23 squad.

Davies, who had a spell on loan at Welsh Premier League Bangor City at the tail end of 2016, is a Wales under-19 international.

Albion under-23 coach Rusk said: “I know the recruitment team have watched Jordan for some time now, and he’ll certainly add quality and competition to the squad.

“He comes into a wonderful environment and joins the club at a really exciting time, both for the first team and the under-23s.

“There are some really good players in the squad already and we’ve had a very positive season so far, so I’m really pleased to add Jordan to the group.

“He’ll have aspirations of eventually breaking into our first team, and obviously the hard work and that challenge starts now.”

