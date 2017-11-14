Albion winger gets married during international break

Albion winger Solly March has married his partner Amelia during the international break.

The 23-year-old proposed in May after the Seagulls' were promoted into the Premier League and tied the knot at Hove Town Hall yesterday.

March put up a tweet yesterday saying "Mr and Mrs March", with Amelia calling it the best day ever.

Congratulations have flown in on social media from current and former Albion players, as well as hundreds of the club's fans.

Beram Kayal, Shane Duffy, Izzy Brown and Lewis Dunk were among the current Albion players to send their congratulations on Instagram, while former Brighton players Joe Bennett and Elliott Bennett also sent their best wishes.

Albion return to action after the international break on Monday, when they host Stoke at the Amex (8pm).