Another big night at Hanbury as Tigers are given the Blues

It was an important night at Hanbury where Haywards Heath Town ensured it was another three points put on the board, writes Stu Morgan.

With four ex-Heath players from the double winning season and the manager's son-in-law in the Saltdean starting line up there was of bragging rights to play for.

Joel Daly leads the charge out of defence. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Saltdean have had a great start to the season but left Hanbury empty handed after a controlled performance from the Heath players.

The scoring was opened on seven minutes when Karly Akehurst got in front of his marker to reach a free kick in from Scott Chamberlain and flick it past the keeper.

Trevor McCreadie then won and converted a penalty on 23 minutes and put Heath firmly in the driving seat.

Both side knew how important the next goal would be and it was Heath who effectively sealed the win on 48 minutes when Alfie Rogers sent in a dangerous deep cross from the right that caught the keeper out and found the top corner.

The Connor Saunders Foundation present an AED to Saltdean United Football Club. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Josh Heyburn was called into action in the 70th minute with a fine stop from close range and it was enough to ensure Heath finished the game with a clean sheet and all three points.