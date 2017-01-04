Apologising to the fans was the right thing to do says Hillians boss Chapman

Ian Chapman said too many players were out of form against Folkestone Invicta and that he holds his side to higher standards than those displayed in the 3-1 loss.

The Burgess Hill Town boss explained that he felt it was “the right thing to do” when commenting on his decision to issue an apology to fans on the club’s website.

“We just weren’t very good on the day, I don’t think there is anything sinister (behind the players’ performances), it was one of those things where we had too many players out of form.

“It’s not that we lost 3-1, it was the fact that we just weren’t at it, we created far too few chances.

“It’s not like they smashed us 15-1, they scored a third goal late-on when we were chasing the game, but our standards are higher and we expect better than that.”

Chapman did draw some positives from the game: “Sam Fisk had his first start since the Dover cup game and he had been one of our best players up until then. He looked a bit ring-rusty but he’s hardly trained so hopefully he will get fit now and be playing regularly.

“And Billy Medlock has been involved in four games and scored three goals since coming to the club, so we are really pleased and we think he will get goals for us this year.

“He looks like a goalscorer which is something we have lacked at the club so we are really excited and think he is something we can work with.”

Hill face high-flying Leiston at home on Saturday who sit fifth in the Ryman Premier League.

In his statement after the game, Chapman commented that he would not be afraid to make changes if players are underperforming and told the Mid Sussex Times: “We will have a look this week and see where we are.

“Yesterday Jack Brivio couldn’t start, he came on as sub.

“He had a bit of an injury so we didn’t want to risk losing him long term but because we felt we were underperforming, we brought him on. Hopefully he will be fit for Saturday and he will start if he is fit because over the last month he’s probably been our best player.

“We were unlucky to lose him but felt we didn’t want to rush him because he came back from a cruciate injury last year.”