Away day guide: Bournemouth v Brighton

Albion travel to Bournemouth tomorrow evening for their fifth game of the Premier League season - here are all the key details you need ahead of the match.

Address: Vitality Stadium, Dean Court, Kings Park, BH7 7AF.



Capacity: 11,464.



How to get there

Car: Via A27 and M27, 94.5 miles, 1hr 57min.



Parking is available to the south of the ground for just £1 for the duration of the match. The fee is payable on entrance to the car park upon production of a valid match ticket.



Train: The nearest station to the stadium is Pokesdown, which is roughly a mile from the ground and a 15 minute walk. Exit the station and turn right down the main Christchurch Road (A35) for 400m, then turn right into Gloucester Road. Follow the road to the bottom to arrive at the Vitality Stadium.



The train from Brighton is approximately 2hr 23min. Change at Southampton Central.



Fancy a drink?



Mello Mello Bar and Baxters on Christchurch Road welcomes away fans. They are both a 15 minute walk from the stadium, via Ashley Road.



There are plenty of pubs in Bournemouth town centre but it is three miles from the ground.



Staying the night?



Ravensbourne Hotel (17 Westby Road, Bournemouth, BN5 1HA) costs from £52 a night and is a 20 minute walk to the stadium.



Carrington House Hotel (Knyveton Road, Bournemouth, B1 3QQ) is one mile from the ground and costs from £69 a night.



Matchday programme: £3.50