Away day guide: Watford v Albion

Albion travel to Watford on Saturday for their third Premier League match of the season - here are all the key details you need ahead of the match.

Address and postcode

Vicarage Road Stadium, Vicarage Road, Watford, WD18 0ER. Capacity: 21,577.

How to get there

Car – via M25; 81.1 miles, 1hr 37min. Parking at the intu shopping centre costs £4 for four hours. It is approximately a 15 minute walk to the stadium. The Vicarage Road Girls School (WD18 0AD) is close to the stadium and charges £8 per car.

Train – the nearest station is Watford High Street, a ten minute walk away from the ground.

Train Journey: Brighton to Clapham Junction (49m), then take over ground to Willesden Junction, change and then take the the overground to Watford High Street.

Watford Junction station is a 20 minute walk from the stadium.

Fancy a drink?

‘Odd Fellows’ bar is situated off Cassio Road and is visible when taking the route to Vicarage Road from the town centre via Market Street.

The ground is also within walking distance of the town centre, where there are several pubs.

Staying the night?

Best Western White House Hotel, 27-31 Upton Road, Watford WD18 0JF. Prices from £71 a night and it is around a ten minute walk to the stadium, via A4145.

Jury's Inn London Watford (31 - 35 Clarendon Road, Watford, WD17 1JA) is 0.6 miles from the stadium.

Matchday programme: £3.50.

Last results

Brighton 1, Barnet 0; Watford 2, Bristol City 3.

Last meeting (April 25, 2015)

Albion 0, Watford 2.