Barton feels Hemed could get banned for alleged stamp

Former Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton feels Brighton striker Tomer Hemed will probably get charged by The FA for his alleged stamp yesterday.

Barton was talking on TalkSPORT this morning after Hemed caught DeAndre Yedlin late on in Albion's 1-0 Premier League victory.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton after the game said there was 'no intent' from Hemed. The Albion striker, who had been involved with Yedlin in an incident earlier in the game, said: "Before I told him, ‘If you cannot jump for the ball, why push me? Try to take the ball, don’t push me.’ But after that, it was by accident. If I hurt him, I am sorry.”

Yedlin said after the game it's a matter for The FA to decide on: "I thought he stamped on my calf but didn’t see what happened. Maybe it was accidental."

Speaking on TalkSPORT about the incident, Barton said: "He'll probably get done for it. He could have avoided it but he got away with it.

"They've won the game, he scores the goal and he's probably going to get done but he might be able to argue the case and get away with that.

"The difficulty that lies with The FA is they've got to prove he tried to stamp on him. It's not for him to prove. It doesn't look conclusive when you look at the evidence. You can see both sides of the argument.

"I don't like to see players get banned. They've had a little bit of needle, he maybe could have avoided him but just let them get on with it."

Graeme Souness, speaking on Sky Sports, said: "I don’t want to say this because I thought he was the man of the match today but for me he’s had a good look and he knows exactly what he’s doing. It would have been very easy to put his foot somewhere else, let’s put it that way.

"It may come back to bite him."