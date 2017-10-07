Battling win at Arundel sees Haywards Heath Town go top

It was only Haywards Heath Town's fourth away league match of the season and Arundel made them work hard for all three points, writes Stu Morgan.

Arundel's recent form had seen then take impressive victories from both Horsham YMCA and Pagham and today they pushed Heath hard but the Heath players saw out the game to take all the points from Mill Road.

It was an entertaining first half where the host were quick on the break and tested Josh Heyburn in the Heath goal on several occasions.

It was Heath who took the lead though on 12 minutes when Trevor McCreadie with his back to goal set the ball for Joel Daly and he didn't hesitate and fired past the keeper into the top corner.

In the second half Heath marshalled the back line really well but on 58 minutes a high ball in was not held by Josh Heyburn and the striker Shane Brazil snapped up the loose ball and tapped into the empty net.

On balance the hosts efforts in the first half that had deserved a goal were now rewarded and they were back on level terms.

The lead lasted less than 10 minutes as Heath once again found that little bit extra, substitute Alfie Rogers worked hard with the ball on the right before drilling the ball across the box which found Jamie Weston ready to tap in at the far post.

Heath then managed the game to ensure that they left Mill Road with all 3 points.

Although Arundel remain at the foot of the table on today's efforts they will clearly be off there before long.