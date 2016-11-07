Bexhill United 3, St Francis Rangers 0: Boddie frustrated by another league defeat

Simon Boddie was left frustrated as his St Francis Rangers suffered another league defeat, this time losing 3-0 at Bexhill United.

Boddie believed his side deserved something from the game but knows his team are struggling to link together.

He told Middy Sport: “Individually we were as good as Bexhill but we can’t appear to link together, too many players are trying to do it all themselves.

“This isn’t a bad thing as it shows the passion but it’s a team game.

“I have my thoughts over this and my coaching staff and I are planning how to adjust this trait. This is very difficult with the level of commitment that “some” players show or rather don’t show. We look like we don’t know each other well enough yet.

“I feel that this is because we have been trying to rebuild the first team from almost scratch and I have always said that we were not ready for the season to start.”

And Boddie believes the run of Saturday and Tuesday fixtures have had an affect on the team and training.

He said: “I know we are a few months into the season now but playing on a Saturday and Tuesday every week until this month takes its toll and doesn’t allow us time to work with the squad enough.

“Our u21’s playing on a Thursday night also disrupts training. However this month and December we do not have any mid-week matches so training is the priority for us to address this situation. To do this we need everyone’s cooperation to attend regularly and that in turn will lift the levels of consistency.”

Rangers host Seaford Town at Colwell Road on Saturday.

Boddie said: “Every game between now and Xmas is a big game home or away, we need to start picking up points from the teams around us and take the odd point from the teams at the top, for some reason we have managed to take a few points from the top teams but we need to address getting a few wins form the teams about us. We host Seaford Saturday then travel to Old Varndenians the following week and Midhurst & Easbourne the last weekend in November. I have a point target in my mind but will be keeping that to myself.”

Idriz Adedoja, who scored for the u21s last week, is back and ready to play and Boddie hopes to welcome back Reece Abbott this week to the training field having been out with a long term knee injury.

Skipper Sam Fildes has had stitches in his leg after a nasty gash on Saturday so he may be doubtful for this weekend.

Boddie added: “If we can stay injury free and work commitments ease off a bit I may have some difficult decisions to make re Saturday’s selection and that would be a very nice position to be in Thursday evening.”

