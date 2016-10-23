Bowman on the Road: A Kane Louis wonderstrike at Wick cements a great day out

You don't have to travel far to experience an expansive away day.

The latest piece comes from the stunning settings of the Sussex Coast around 30 miles south of Mid Sussex.

Nice day for a stroll Littlehampton

After picking up John in Hove, in the old 206, we travelled along the coast taking in Shoreham, Worthing, Goring before trundling into Littlehampton parking down by the front.

The weather was extraordinary for the time of year, clear blue skies, dry and very mild. It made for a very pleasant stroll down the Arun estuary.

It seems as though a lot of work has been done to tidy the area and to make the sea defences more durable. We had time for a beer or two in a riverside bar making the most of some bright sunshine.

Crab Tree Lane is a wonderful little ground.

Upstairs downstairs - The Wick clubhouse a semi-detached!

It abuts the main line coastal rail line around two miles from the sea.

It boasts two covered stands and a club house to die for. I am not sure how it has been done but the club seems to have purchased two semi detached houses situated on the edge of the ground and turned them into a fully operation football hub.

Changing rooms, offices and extensive food out-let below with a huge open bar area upstairs complete with sky TV and a kitchen. Its arguably one of the best non league club houses in the County. In addition to that the programme is top rated as is the pitch. Great little club who perhaps deserve a chance in Ryman company as some stage.

The weather was still superb as the teams kicked off in the FA Vase 1st Round proper (£675 prize fund up for grabs). It soon become apparent that the hosts looked to soak up with five across the back. Heath had most of the possession through out a very compelling game. The one moment of clarity came early in the 2nd half. Sub Kane Louis cut inside and from 18 yards unleashed a dreamy right foot pile driver into the top corner. A worthy winner of any game

Afterwards a beaming Shaun Saunders (Blues Manager) told me: "I am delighted. Wick stuck to a game plan which made it very hard from us to break down. I would have liked another goal as at 1-0 you are a little exposed. It made for a nervy end to the afternoon. But we are in the hat for the next round which is great for the club and hopefully Mid Sussex. It would be nice to get a home tie next."

As eluded to in previous pieces Town are on the march and hopefully the good people of Haywards Heath can get behind the vibe. Trust me there is something very good happening at Hanbury Park right now, please get involved. The club are back in league action on 29 th October at home to Crawley Down (3pm) why not make a date !

The day ended in great style with a few beers back in Burgess Hill and bop at Quench Bar in the town. Another very enjoyable day following local football.

