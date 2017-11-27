Bowman on the Road: Basic errors are costing Hillians

Our local Bostik premier team BHTFC have been on an upward curve since Ian Chapman took over five seasons ago.

They have been flying the flag for Mid Sussex football and have supplied a myriad of stunning wins and magical moments. However a sieve like defence is threatening to quickly undo all that good work. For some reason Burgess Hill players are making a lot of horrendous basic mistakes.

The M25 in touching distance

After a mid week disaster, 5-2 loss at Brightlingsea, Ian apologised for the performance and urged his team to get back to basics and secure a clean sheet. As travelling fans we were looking for a massive response as we headed to Thurrock Fc today. After Hill kick off we promptly lose the ball and 15 seconds later its in the back of our net. You couldn't make it up! Their left winger was left unchallenged he cut inside and smashed it far post. A another 1st min present and Hill not switched on. No excuses.

Sure James Richman and Tony Garrod scored to take us two one up at the break which gave us all some breathing space.

For those of a nervous disposition look away now after news of a shocking 2nd half. The hosts have obviously had the hair dryer treatment and come out all guns blazing. No real problem with that and its something that a decent team should be able to cope with. Not the Hillians at this time! In reality they folded.

Aaron Smith-Joseph, just on for Lucas, for some reason didn't track back just five yards to make a challenge (on 62 mins). That allowed Thurrock to power forward. Once the ball got into the box none of our backs dealt with the situation which left Winn to prod home two two. A very messy goal. But worse was to follow just five minutes later.

Main entrance at Thurrock

Our right back got wrong side of the winger who shined a very slow cross. Keeper Huxter has to just hold onto it. But the balls slips from his grasp and with Hill bodies in attendance it was Christou who reacted first to prod home three two. With Hill reeling Stimson completed a scintillating move and a final score of Thurrock 4 Burgess Hill 2.

After last Saturday's bench mark away performance at Hendon Hill have now served up two awful performances which will have manager Ian Chapman scratching his head and perhaps chairman Kevin Newell fuming. The club have picked up just one point in 12 and are slipping down the Bostik premier league.

As a club we all go again on Saturday when play off hunting Margate Fc come to town. Its sure to be another huge test of character and resilience but somehow we need to find a solution.