Bowman on the Road: Burgess Hill Town still in the hat after Herts cracker

When I were a lad, FA Cup final day at Wembley was one of the mainstays of the sporting calendar.

Those halcyon days of full on football will live in the memory for ever.

Those of a certain vintage reading this piece will recall that the occasion was much more than 90 minutes of action.

We had Multi-Coloured Swap Shop Cup Final Special, followed by Football Focus Cup Final Special, meet the teams, route to Wembley, on the bus with the teams, Abide with Me and then the match itself.

Who can ever forget 1977 when Manchester United and Liverpool fought out a titanic struggle with United edging it two one. To this day The FA Cup has always had a special place in my heart.

Our local Bostik Premier League team Burgess Hill Town are just as passionate about the Cup and are eager to progress as far as possible. Manager Ian Chapman always puts out his strongest team as he feels that a good cup run compliments good results in the league.

Three Hillian Officials in the boardroom - Phil, Kevin and legend John Buck

Plus there is massive financial incentive to progress through the early rounds. £4,500 was on the table yesterday when Hillians travelled to Colney Heath, just north of the M25 in Hertfordshire.

It was a historic day for the hosts who operate in the Sparton South Midlands (County Level) league as it was their first ever attempt at the second Qualifying round. And they were out to impress both on and off the pitch. All Hillians connections were given a very warm welcome both in the officials bar and in the public area's.

Heath fans and officials all seemed to be very excited to be hosting and they can be very proud of a job well done as 154 spectators were treated to a pulsating afternoon of sport.

It was the visitors who made a very bright start as both Pat Harding, a tap in, and Brandon Diau (header) made it 2-0very quickly indeed. It was that man again, Diau, was tucked away a very nice volley after 20 mins to put Hill in the driving seat.

Bowman senior (wins 40 quid on the golden goals) Pat after four mins.

We perhaps could and should of gone on to bury them. However the Magic of the Cup once again came knocking and a late 1st half penalty got gave Heath a route back into the tie.

As Hill huffed and puffed during the second half Heath suddenly looked a yard sharper and were rewarded with a very messy second goal after a botched free kick. Ian will be very disappointed that his team didn't react to the second ball. With time running down the hosts were in raptures when hero, Jack Woods, steered a controlled volley into the roof of the Hillians net - 3-3.

Well done to both clubs for serving up a wonderful game of football and a very enjoyable afternoon.

The magic, excitement, traditions and glory of the FA Cup summed up in one game. As diehard football fans we all know that there is no such thing as a gimme in the FAC so being in the hat is the all important thing. Both teams will be at it again on Tuesday evening at the Green Elephant's Stadium (7.30pm kick off). All Heath connections will be assured of a warm Mid Sussex welcome off the pitch but hopefully Ian and his team will not serve up the same on it.