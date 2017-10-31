Bowman On The Road: Crawley Town look in good shape

Having followed Crawley Town FC’s meteoric rise from Non-League through League Two and One, the Broadfield team still have a place in my heart.

During season 2013-14 I travelled to every League One away game with my nephew which was an amazing experience.

Pre match food for fans at Lincoln SUS-171031-093308002

On board Crawley Town Supporters Alliance Clarkes Coaches, we both had a lot fun and meeting some wonderful people.

Unfortunately a gaping hole started to develop in the Bowman budget and the regular travelling across the country had to be curtailed.

Since those halcyon days CTFC’s fortunes have taken a slight downward trend with the team now operating in League Two under new manager, Australian Harry Kewell.

The season has started slowly at home but things are going great on the road. The team have only been beaten once in seven league away games.

Action from Lincoln City v Crawley Town. Picture by Colin Bowman SUS-171031-093437002

Having never been to Sincil Bank Lincoln before it was an opportunity not to be missed by John, Bryan and myself this weekend.

We left Mid Sussex at 8.45am in Bryan’s aged Ford Focus (106k on the clock). Amazingly traffic conditions on the M25 and A1 was low so we had a very easy trip up, while Bryan watched his beloved Manchester United on TV in the club house, John and I went to have a look around the very impressive cathedral and a walk down Steep Hill which is aptly named.

We drove back to the ground parking up in proper old school two-up, two-down residential. Sincil Bank is a traditional stadium built for the people near the people.

Lincoln FC are back in the Football League after a six-year gap and they are doing rather well; high up the table and getting crowds of 8-9,000.

The small but Packed St Andrew's Stand. Another decent crowd for Lincoln City FC SUS-171031-093320002

After a quick beer we took our seats in the away stand with 137 other Crawley fans. It has to be said that it was really lovely to catch up with some familiar faces albeit I did receive some friendly stick.

The atmosphere was electric through out perhaps a sunny and mild afternoon was lifting the spirits and the away fans giving a very good account of themselves.

It may have finished 0-0 but in my humble opinion we were treated to an exciting afternoon. Sometimes in football it isn’t all about one-twos, back heels and goals; a brutal goalless battle where all players give 110 per cent to the cause can be just as entertaining.

Harry Kewell would have been delighted with the effort his team showed and taking anything on the road is always very acceptable.

Judging by the smiling faces and mutual appreciation between manager, players and fans, it does seem that Harry has Crawley Town in the real positive vibe right now.

They will need to continue with that in order to start progressing up League Two and perhaps take the scalp of Wigan FC in the FA Cup on Saturday. Good luck to all connections.