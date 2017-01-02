Bowman on the Road: Fans travel to Kent while Hillians stay in Mid Sussex

I spent the entire drive back from Folkestone this evening racking my brain to think of any excuses for such a poor performance by Burgess Hill Town.

In truth there wasn't one! A trip to the Fullicks stadium should be one of the highlights of the Ryman Premier League season and coupled with great weather, low traffic and a billiard table surface today should have been one to savour.

Daughter Becca and Ary the Great Dane (A huge Folkestone fan)

But in reality Chapman might of done well to deploy 11 trash cans out on that pitch during an embarrassing first half. In any walk of life you have to make sure to at least do the basic things well which in football means closing down, tracking back and marking up. Hill did none of that constantly giving their wingers space to saunter and ping in dangerous crosses. It was a freak of nature that the hosts were only 1-0 up at the break.

After a monumental and well-deserved half time Chapman telling off, Hill did respond with a goal from Medlock - a rebound from his own missed penalty. It never looked to be enough and the hosts scored two further goals to seal an easy three one victory. From Ian all the way through that travelling squad you have got to look deeply into your soul and make sure this performance is a one off.

I know Ian to be a very honest manager and if his post match thought's are any different to mine above then Burgess Hill have problems.

Right, we still have eight wins to secure to stay in this league come May. Lets get right back on it when Leiston travel to the Green Elephant Stadium on January 7, 3pm. Another huge game coming up.