Bowman on the Road: Hillians cup win is no fluke

Having been involved with the BHTFC vibe over six seasons I am qualified to suggest that yesterday's FA Cup win was no fluke, writes Colin Bowman.

That result, in truth, only gives us a mere glimpse of what that club is capable of.

Since manager Ian Chapman arrived the club has slowly been improving season by season. Not just on the field but just as importantly off it.

There is no tales of cash injections, benefactors or TV rights but of solid hard work by a number of people from Ian himself right down to the back room boys who just seem to get on with it. Take last Thursday for instance Chappers and Tucky carried out a full training session in Burgess Hill and then dashed down to Shoreham to support the U23s.

Town are now in their third season at Bostik Premier level and as we have always suggested its a tough environment.

However Chapman has assembled a squad of players which have the strength, ability and experience to cope. Its been a testing start for the squad complete with some nasty injuries, Will and Jack, narrow losses and shipping six goals at Billericay. With all that going on I have always felt that Ian is on the verge getting it right and great results are just around the corner.

Cheick flashes home the winner and sets off in celebration

Its right that we celebrate a stunning win against Wealdstone FC but its just a very small step on the road to where BHTFC are going. The club now need to harness all their collective spirit and really start to become one of the Bostik hierarchy. To my mind there is no reason, as proved yesterday, that we cant go on a winning streak in the league.

Congratulations to all connections, good luck in the 4th Qualifying run draw and more importantly lets beat Kingstonians (Tuesday 7.30pm at home) and Lowestoft FC (Saturday 3pm at home).