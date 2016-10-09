Bowman on the Road: Hillians have found the knack

It was a great day to be Burgess Hill Town Fc fan at the Green Elephants Stadium when Leatherhead Fc turned up on Saturday.

The draw of Tanners new boss Jimmy Bullard and new loan signing Dean Cox had loads of people filing through the turnstiles. To the credit of Hill’s back room staff and volunteers everything worked like a well oiled machine. Trust me this club has everything in place for a step up into the Conference South arena.

But that’s all for the future as even the most optimistic fan will know that promotion this season is probable a step to far. As this column always suggests ‘the Ryman Prem is an ultra tough environment!’.

But that doesn’t mean the current season cant provide a massive stepping stone in that process. And provide some exquisite moments along the way. One of those moments happened during the second half when a beautifully struck Dean Cox corner was met by Sam Fisk to head home. It was a lovely passage of play well received by the home contingent. It was a case of thinking well done Chappers, we have a special player in our corner albeit for just a fleeting 3 months.

The accompanying match report will give finer details of a magical and much needed three two victory. It neatly gives Ian, Stuart, John and their squad some breathing space before heading into FA Cup week and the visit of Conference side Dover Athletic. The whole club can now have the full week to prepare without having to worry about the Ryman League. That can all wait until October 22 when Needham Market visit Mid Sussex.

This club is moving forward as one with more people getting involved every week. Its a testimony to sheer hard work and desire but its also about keeping feet on the floor. Going 11 games undefeated doesn’t happen by accident !

Dean Cox, excellent recruitment from Ian Chapman

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

Impressive fixture board

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

A packed grand stand