Bowman on the Road: Hillians secure away point in brutal encounter.

There might be a new sponsor to the environment in which Burgess Hill Town FC operate but the signs are of another tough season in store for Ian Chapman and his side.

Bostik is all about sticking together and you feel this group will need to do that over the next seven months. After a hard fought point against Needham on Saturday the team secured another valuable point at Kingstonian FC this evening.

Will Miles watches over the coin toss.

In an open game of few gilt-edged chances, Hillians keeper,James Shaw was much the busier as the hosts kept pressing forward.

The one real chance came on 32 minutes when after a mistake at the back Shaw made a great save with his legs to stop a certain goal. Coupled with some good handling and assurance around the penalty area he gets my man of the match.

Town were pretty much on the back foot for long periods and yet Jack Brivio produced a well timed 93rd minute shot which just scuffed the cross bar. Had that gone in it would of been one of those breathtaking smash and grab raids that all football supporters love.

Its an away point, it's a clean sheet, an exciting game one which around 20 Hillians fans quite rightly gave Chappers and his squad a standing ovation.

However it comes at a big cost as our new skipper Will Miles sustained an injury and had to be taken to hospital for a suspected dislocated knee. That will be a massive blow to him, the club and especially to his team mates. I wish him all the best in the recovery process.

Its early days but one suspects that this Bostik Premier League is shaping up to be a battle. We are all in it together as BHTFC try and perhaps make the play-offs come April 2018. We will be bringing you a lot of the away fixtures right here over the next few months. The next report will come from Billericay FC. That won't be easy!