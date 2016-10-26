Bowman on the Road: In Ian we trust

Having been involved with Burgess Hill Town for five seasons, Ian Chapman oversaw one of the most important league results for many a year.

On the back of a 5-0 Fa Cup reverse and terrible 3-0 loss against Needham Market the Green Elephants Stadium was a little on the nervous side come KO last evening. In addition after five home games on the spin it was understandable that the crowd was slightly down on the season average 252. The pressure was on!

During a very open 1st half it was Hill that made most of the running.

My daughter Rebecca took a load of photos of the Hendon keeper making save after save. He was proving to be a real thorn in the proceedings and threatened to spoil the evening.

Hill looked very threatening through out and deserved to take a one nil lead into the break. However at 0-0, nerves accompanied the half time drinks. Rain spilled down during the 2nd half as Hill continued to press.

The game really opened up with both teams looking for that all important goal.

Dean Cox is mobbed after his winner

Then it happened! The ball thrown over from the left. It fell to Dean Cox who smacked a stunning shot into the far corner.

Ensue wild celebration around the ground.

Town just couldn’t find a second goal and were subject to some late and unwanted pressure.

But they held on to a wonderful and fully deserved one nil win. The Green Elephants basked in a quite and unreserved glow after the final whistle.

Colin Obbard match coordinator . Very pleased after the game.

It might of seemed a regular mid week home win but this is much more. Those in the know will know that the Ryman League is really tough and tonight is a real triumph.

Ian and his squad will have one eye on the FA Trophy on Saturday when Beaconsfield Fc visit mid Sussex but I an sure that the trip to Met Police on 5th November will be higher on the agenda.

Our local Ryman Premier Club are going great guns this season and a mid table finish would be something to celebrate.

Let’s get right behind them they deserve all the local support available,

Burgess Hill Town v Hendon

The next big home league game is against Canvey Island on November 12.

Ian, keep going mate !

