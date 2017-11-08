Bowman on the Road: James became hero of Hillians in first Bostik away win

James Richmond is really making his name around the Green Elephants Stadium.

In his recent programme interview he stated that his hero was John Terry. Perhaps like the Chelsea defender James has now scored a few vital goals for this club. None more so than the 90th minute header at Tooting this evening.

Dave Bradbury watches on

Having triumphed over Tooting and Mitcham United on September 12 we all travelled to Imperial Fields South London in good spirits. It was a match that reflected a great chance to pick up our first Bostik Premier away victory.

We left Burgess Hill at 5.30pm by train up to East Croydon and after a quick beer in the Porter and Sorter made the 25 minute Tram trip to Tooting. As arrived heavy rain started sweeping across the ground, it stayed all night.

The match started very quietly indeed with both teams happy to allow possession. However it was the Hillians who scored first (14 minutes) with an eye pleasing sweeping move down the middle. The ball ran to Lucas Rodrigues who thumped home an unstoppable shot from 10 yards. Perhaps the score might of been more flattering as both Smith-Joseph and McKenzie both came close.

The visitors started the second half very strongly with McKenzie shooting just wide at the near post. But as we have learnt so many times in the past you can never under estimate Bostik Premier League football. From virtually no where Tooting produced a breath taking 15 minute spell which threatened to derail the whole evening. A huge deflection on a Dixon shot gave James no chance on 65 mins. Hill had to dig deep as the hosts went for an unlikely winner.

Heavy weather all night

On 90 mins Richmond rose highest to a glorious Lee Harding right wing corner to leave all Hillians connections celebrating a stunning win. The first on the road this season.

I would like to thank everyone for a brilliant evening on the road. Especially my travelling companions who had to put up with my sombrero all night (another story). Four wins on the trot and an exciting Fa Trophy match away at Hendon FC to come. Things are looking rosy around the Green Elephants Stadium.