Bowman on the Road: M25 circumference is rewarded with three points

Our local Ryman Premier League team Burgess Hill Town travelled to Enfield Town, north London today in search of three massive league points.

Geographically the M23 joins the M25 at six o'clock and the A10 is at 12 o'clock. So just to add an extra dimension to the occasion our driver, Steve (Ford Focus) went via Heathrow up and Dartford crossing back. Oh the excitement us non-league football supporters lead!

Enfield v Burgess Hill FC

Having beaten Enfield at home this season there was a certain air of confidence surrounding both the players and the 20 or so fans.

Plus there was the added bonus that Super Pat Harding was on the bench. The Queen Elizabeth Stadium was bathed in sunshine for kick with temps at a balmy eight degrees. The pitch looked and played a little slow to be honest, just a little sticky if you catch my drift.

The accompanying match report will give the finer points to the action. After an excellent 20 minutes from the hosts their manager would have been cross not to be a goal in front.

Hill had keeper Max Huxter to thank after a couple of top draw saves. But slowly Hill got into the game and started to press themselves. Lee Harding, operating as a right wing back found space which he used well. Billy Medlock created a chance but dragged his left foot shot just past the up right. He then set up the winning moment when showing strength on the right. He then sent in a very telling cross along the floor for Tyrell Richardson-Brown to smash into an empty net.

During the second period Enfield had a man sent off for dissent. However that seemed to spark them and for 20 minutes their 10 men had Hill pegged back in or around the penalty box.

James Richmond caught the eye with some nicely timed challenges and headers. It turned into a very exciting last 15 as the heavens opened and a huge lighting bolt shot across the north London sky. Pat Harding did make his return late in the day and used his experience to help seal a very memorable and deserved one nil victory.

For me, Tyrell deserves the Man of the Match award, not just for his goal but for his 110% effort in chasing down lost causes up front. Its what fans want to see from your centre forward,

Huge congratulations to Ian, Stuart, John and the travelling squad. All of them have suffered some huge knocks this season but as this column keeps suggesting. Burgess Hill Town FC should be ok come April 22.