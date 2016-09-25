Bowman on the Road: Max’s late late show in the FA Vase

Haywards Heath Town FC are motoring this season both in the Macron Store Combination Premier Division and also in the prestigious FA Vase.

Manager Shaun Saunders is getting a fine tune from his team and was ecstatic moments after the final whistle on Saturday afternoon. He told me: “I was really pleased with the performance of the team today against a well organised Westfield unit. The boys kept to their task and were rewarded late doors for some hard work. Let’s hope for a home tie in Monday’s draw and get a big crowd down to Hanbury Park!”

The day started very well for me when Town’s media man Stuart Morgan turned up in a Porsche. Lovely way to make the trip north into Surrey and the well heeled town of Woking.

Westfield Fc operate out of the well appointed Woking Park complex. A relatively new build complete with Boxing gym, clean club house and wonderful viewing balcony alongside the pitch. With Woking Fc’s conference ground across the road it does appear that the area is well catered for in a footballing sense. Many thanks to our hosts for looking after us all.

With both teams flying high in their respective leagues this game was always going to be a tight affair. You will see from Stuart’s excellent team report that there were very few chances in the whole game.

Westfield keeper Gary Ross made a brilliant stop in the first half to keep out Nathan Cooper’s towing header.

Max is mobbed on 90 mins. Picture by Colin Bowman

truth Heath were always on the front foot through out game but couldn’t find a killer touch. It was becoming a little frustrating to be honest and fair play to the hosts for making it very difficult. However with time nearly up Jamie Weston fired in a great looking corner for Max Miller to get a faintest of touch on his head. The ball was then helped on its way into the goal by the crest fallen Westfield keeper.

Que wild celebrations as Miller was mobbed by his team mates and on the Heath bench.

The team were buzzing after another fine victory and it was great fun to share the team mini bus back to Mid Sussex (as expertly driven by assistant coach Roy Staughton).

As eluded to above the Blues are really making a name for themselves. Last season we followed them in the Vase to Tadley Callava where they suffered a bad loss. We summed up that it was a blessing in disguise so that they could concentrate on the league. This season its different the club now have the strength in depth to not only to do well in the top County league but also go along way in the Fa Vase. In fact skipper Naim Rouane told me: “If we can keep our discipline and shape there is no reason why we can’t keep sneaking through in the Vase. A Wembley final would be fantastic!”

Miller senior and Stuart in great spirits. Picture by Colin Bowman

The Blues are back in league action at home to Littlehampton FC on Saturday 3pm. (The next round of the Vase 22nd October). Why not get down to Hanbury Park (Allen Road RH16 3TQ) soon and check out a new and exciting football vibe in the town. The club are looking for a major step up into Ryman League company very soon. Get involved now!

