Bowman on the Road: No disgrace for Hill in Essex despite shipping six

Sometimes in sport you just have to hold you hand up and say good luck.

That seemed to be the feeling perhaps pre and post match as our Bostik Premier League team Burgess Hill Town ventured to the AGP Steel stadium Billericay on Saturday. Our hosts for the day, underpinned by huge investment from owner Glenn Tamplin, are the big story in Non League football right now. And early signs are that they are in for rapid rise in fortune.

The old New Lodge, which to all tense and purposes was a wreck, has now been demolished and a shiny new build proudly stands in its place.

All four sides have had a massive make over with new covered stands, terraces and facilities. Its a home to be proud of and will take the club towards Conference level and perhaps into the Football league at some stage.

There is a buzz around the place created by 1100 turning out.

On the field they have assembled a team of super stars such as ex-Liverpool PaulKonchesky pulling the strings as skipper.

Injured skipper Will Miles turns out to support the team

Adam Cunnington, a hugely experienced ex pro came off the bench to score a hat trick. Indeed for the first time in three seasons watching football at this level we have a team that isn't going to struggle and don't be surprised to see them sweeping all before them on way to the title come late April.

I believe that Glenn deserves a lot of credit for putting in some money and delivering a product which the local community can get behind.

As for Hill its just a case of forgetting it and getting on with the actual realities of picking up points against the other 22 teams.

That all starts with a crucial encounter at the Green Elephants Stadium on Bank holiday Monday (3pm kick off) against our old adversaries Worthing FC. Chappers will know that's a far more important date and will be looking to secure his first League win of the season. Lose that one and of course alarm bells will start ringing!