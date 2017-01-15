Bowman on the Road: Own goal heart break for Hillians

As one nil home wins goes we were treated to a very exciting game in Hampshire this week end.

The home side, buoyed on by play off dreams or better, always seemed to be in the driving seat but owing to some good defending and bits of luck it looked as though Hill could secure a priceless away point.

General Manager John Rattle with a determined look

I made the trip west as a list min decision getting the train along the coast. It took about 90 mins door to door where I met up with Steve and Dan in the House from Home pub. The place was packed with Pompy supporters who were going to Fratten Park that afternoon. After a couple of liveners we trudged off to Westleigh Park about two miles away. Havant and Waterlooville have a fantastic home facility which was part paid for by an FA Cup run to Anfield. The ground is covered on all sides and has a full blown pub in the car park The Westleigh. Trust me the place is making money !

Right from the outset, under grey but dry skies, the Hillians were in no mood to wave the white flag. They dug in well against a top quality squad of players who were always a threat. Hill offered some presence up field and secured back to back corners. The bit of luck came late in the 1st half when a fierce shot hit the underside of our bar. Nil nil at half time and all looking good.

When you can calmly bring on Jason Prior at half time you know you have a great side. And he made a difference to their attack. His movement off the ball is top notch and he plays off the shoulder. Sam Fisk was having a right old battle with him during the 2nd half. Fair play to Hill as for 20 mins Lee Harding started to buzz leading to some dangerous looking attacks up the right. We did have them pegged back during this period.

BUT poor results usually lead to heart breaking moments. And just as us Hillian fans were contemplating a point Hawks go up the other end, shoot from the left which struck James Richmond and flew into the net like a rocket, keeper no chance. The ground goes nuts while a pocket of Hillian fans go pale.

Hillians in The Westleigh

Top effort from everyone associated with the Mid Sussex club. A performance to be optimistic about. However the Ryman Premier League Table is looking none to appetising this morning with BHTFC just one place outside the relegation zone. That would be great come 5pm on 22nd April but there are 21 very tough fixtures to come. WE NEED POINTS !

The club travel to Tonbridge Angles on Tuesday evening. I will be there.