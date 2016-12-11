Bowman on the Road: Six points makes the world of difference

Just a short while ago we brought you tales of gloom round the Green Elephants Stadium.

Indeed after 15 league games the Mid Sussex club found themselves in the Ryman Premier League relegation zone and been thumped in the FA Trophy.

Skipper Dan Pearse leads by example.

However Ian Chapman isn't one for panic and having now masterminded two huge back to back home victories, BHTFC can again start to look up rather than over the shoulder.

Billericay turned up on Saturday decked out in florescent orange jerseys and posing threats all over the park.

They have recently undergone major staff overhaul as they eye up a RPL play off place. And for 20 mins it did seem as though it was working for them.

Their centre forward was very quick and broke through the rear guard on several occasions.

Physio Kevin Mottley watching on.

The linesman's flag also came to the rescue after the visitors scored a good goal. Perhaps the Hillians deserved some luck which duly turned up when for some reason Ricay defender Danny Fitzsimmons totally took out Jonah the ref had no choice but to point to the spot.

kipper Dan Pearse made no mistake sending the keeper the wrong way.

That goal spurred the Hillians on and it was no surprise when Jack Brivio scored a second bang on half time. A real poacher's strike following up after a keeping error.

Its fair to say that it was all orange in the second half as the Essex men tried to get something from the trip. However, our keeper Josh James demonstrated why he is one of the best at this level. He made a couple of worldies including a Banks style low right handed effort from a back stick header.

Had that gone in it would have been a completely different story. The visitors did snatch a penalty goal but it was the Hillians who held on to the priceless two one home victory.

I had a quick word with Chappers after the game who told me: "This group of players are now starting to believe in one another!"

The club now move on to two ultra difficult away matches, they visit Sudbury on Tuesday which will be a tough 210 mile round trip and then face Staines Town on Saturday. With the worst away record in the league it's time for that wonderful home form to be translated into points on the road. We shall bring you those trips here later in the week.

It was a wonderful week-end for Sussex football. Like many of you I had the honour of attending the Amex on Friday night. Albion go from strength to strength and were worthy two nil winners. Huge congrats to Worthing who caused a major FA Trophy by beating Dagenham 2-1 away.

Here in Mid Sussex Shaun Saunders' Haywards Heath Town continue to create headlines in the County vibe. They beat Newhaven 2-0 at Hanbury park to keep their Championship hopes on track.

