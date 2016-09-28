Bowman on the Road: Solid Ryman Premier start around the Green Elephant Stadium

After getting over the immense disappointment of losing a late goal at Nyewood Lane last evening its a very pleasing start to the new Ryman Premier league season.

We have said this so many times in the past this league is punishing!

Ian and I set off from Brighton station at 4pm and took the south coast line through to Barnham. A quick change and finally into the town around 5 pm. After a couple of liveners in the Station alehouse we strolled to Nyewood Lane, a 10 min walk. A decent crowd was gathering in which a fair smattering of Hill connections were present. Just before kick off I got chatting to Lee Harding’s dad Colin. I also met up with Mr and Mrs Budd, Darren now plays for the Rocks.

The game was played out under quite heavy conditions, humid but staying mainly dry. Pitch looked perfect under the bright lights. Hill decked in their popular Red away kit kicking towards the club house. And what a start they made. A stinging left wing free kick was met by a towering head of Lee Harding, goal keeper no chance. One Nil Hill after a min !

The finer details will be in the main match report to come. From my own instincts I thought we might of held on to what would of been a wonderful 3 points on the road. Especially as our new keeper made a stunning penalty save on 75 mins. But with time running out it was heartbreak as the Rooks claimed a precious point.

Chappers, Stuart, John and chairman Kevin have worked extremely hard over the summer and early season to produce an new looking team which is now capable of holding their own in this company. Its been a very solid start (15th out of 24) but they will know that there will be many more tough challenges to come. They can take a break from all that this week end as the FA cup vibe returns to the town. Cadbury Heath Fc from Bristol are the visitors (3pm kick off) in the 3rd qualifying round. Good luck to all connections for that one.

Ian Gander at Nyewood Lane

