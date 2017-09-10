Bowman on the Road: Wingate halt Hillians' progression

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman should be quietly pleased with the start his team have made to the new season.

Six hard earned Bostik Premier league points in the bag and neat progression in the Emirates FA Cup.

Chairman Kevin watches from the director's box

Unfortunately his team travelled to the The Maurice Rebak Stadium stadium, Finchley, yesterday where it hasn't been a happy hunting ground.

On February 6, 2016, Hill were thumped 5-1 and on January 10 2017 they lost two one in a rain soaked brutal mid week encounter. It was much the same again as the hosts ran out 2-0 winners.

Even though its just a quick hop into London getting to the ground by public transport involves a lot of walking.

The best route is by the Northern Line to Finchley West underground station. From there it's about mile and half to the ground. Fair play to Hill's Chairman, Kevin Newell, who actually made that exact trip and walk. For Steve, Dan and I it turned into a bit of a mission as Steve sent us down the wrong street trying to find some new PokeStops.

Dan and Steve do some sight-seeing on route

We made it just in time for kick off.

There was some wild weather lurking in the area with menacing clouds all around. However except for a half time shower the game was mainly played in dry conditions on what looked to be a carpet of a pitch. The stunning semi art deco stand housing a majority of the 74 spectators.

Whilst the accompanying match report will give the finer details we all watched a very decent game of Bostik Premier Division football.

Wingate perhaps deserved the win but it was very harsh on Ian and his team to concede a last kick second goal. My Hill man of the match goes to keeper Max Huxton who made several excellent stops.

Menacing clouds but ground stays mainly dry.

Chappers and his management team have built a reputation of being very resilient after the odd set back like this.

They have assembled a very strong squad and there were encouraging signs that a decent run of results is just around the corner. There is no reason to suggest that BHTFC can not mount a play off bid over the coming winter.

But for now they must concentrate on beating Bostik Premier newcomers Tooting and Mitcham FC at home on September 12 (7.30ko) and then travelling to Colney Heath (September 16) in the FA Cup. Win both and Hill will be on the MARCH!