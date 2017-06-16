Brighton break club transfer record to sign keeper Ryan from Valencia

Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed to sign Australia international Mathew Ryan on a five-year deal from Valencia for a club-record transfer fee.

The 25-year-old keeper will officially join the club on July 1, subject to international clearance.

Sydney-born Ryan, who had a loan spell with Belgian side KRC Genk towards the end of last season, will join up with his team-mates in July, following a break after the Confederations Cup this summer.

Albion manager Chris Hughton said: "I'm delighted that we've been able to attract Mathew to the club, and he will certainly be an excellent addition to the squad in time for our first season in the Premier League. We're very much looking forward to working with him for the season ahead.

"For somebody of Mathew's age, he has very good experience, having played in the top divisions in Australia, Belgium and Spain. He has also competed in European competition and made a number of appearances at international level."

Ryan played for Blacktown City and Central Coast Mariners in Australia between 2009 and 2013, before he moved to Club Brugge where he made more than 100 appearances for the Belgian Pro League team.

Ryan won the Belgian Cup during his time with the club and was chosen as the Belgian Pro League Goalkeeper of the Year in both 2014 and 2015.

The Australian attracted interest from La Liga side Valencia in 2015 and signed a six-year deal with the club, keeping a clean sheet on his league debut against Rayo Vallecano.

Ryan returned to Belgium for a loan spell with KRC Genk last season and kept 11 clean sheets in his 24 appearances for the club.

Albion's new signing made his international debut for Australia in 2012, and played all three matches in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, before winning the AFC Asian Cup with the Socceroos in 2015.