Brighton midfielder heads out on season-long loan

Albion midfielder Rohan Ince has joined League One Bury on a season-long loan and could make his debut at Rochdale tomorrow.

The 24-year-old has agreed a move until the end of the season, but Albion will have a recall option during the January transfer window.

Ince has played 90 games for Albion and scored five goals since joining from Chelsea in 2013. His most recent appearance was in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win against Barnet.

He has also had loan spells at Fulham and Swindon and Seagulls manager Chris Hughton said: "Rohan wants to play regularly and this is an opportunity which allows him to do that. It's a move that benefits all three parties: the player, ourselves and Bury.

"Rohan impressed at that level in the second half of last season with Swindon, and also has good experience with both ourselves and Fulham at Championship level. We will keep a close eye on his progress."