Brighton midfielder moves to Charlton

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey has sealed a permanent move to Charlton Athletic.

The 22-year-old was on a season-long loan at Albion’s Championship rivals Rotherham United, but after that deal was ended, Forster-Caskey has joined up with Addicks boss Karl Robinson, a manager he worked with during a loan spell at Milton Keynes Dons.

Forster-Caskey was Albion’s youngest-ever player at just 16 when Gus Poyet handed him a debut against Yeovil Town at the Withdean Stadium seven years ago. He went on to make 64 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals in total.

Following his departure, Brighton boss Chris Hughton told seagulls.co.uk: “There is no doubt Jake has a promising future in the game, but at this stage of his career he needs to be playing regular first-team football.

“With the form of our midfielders, we are not in a position to offer that, and opportunities at Rotherham United were also limited, so a move to Charlton represents a chance for Jake to play more regularly, under a manager he knows well.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to wish him all the very best for the future, and thank him for his efforts while here at the club.”

