Brighton striker Murray will not celebrate if he scores tonight

Albion striker Glenn Murray says he will not celebrate if he scores against former club Crystal Palace tonight.

The sides are arch rivals and Murray joined Palace after leaving the Seagulls in 2011. He netted 56 goals in his first spell with Brighton, before scoring 47 times for the Eagles, including three against Albion which he did not celebrate.

Murray returned to Albion on loan from Bournemouth last summer, before making the move permanent in January.

The 34-year-old striker has netted four goals in the Premier League this season but will not celebrate tonight.

Speaking to Seagulls TV, he said: "I had some great years at Palace, got supported really well by the fans. They were patient with me in my first year and throughout my injury. They welcomed me back with open arms when I had been out on loan at Reading.

"Through having four or five fantastic years there, I wouldn't celebrate, no."

Murray added he would never have left Brighton in the first place if he had been wanted by Seagulls boss Gus Poyet at the time.

He said: "When you move clubs you think about every scenario but in my situation with both transfers, going up to Palace and, in a round about way coming back to Brighton, neither Brighton or Palace wanted me.

"So it was the decision of the hierarchy really. If I had been wanted by Brighton before I left I wouldn't have signed for Crystal Palace and if I had been wanted by Crystal Palace I would never have left for Bournemouth and ended up back here.

"As far as I am concerned I just want to play games, score as many goals as possible, where ever that may be."