Britos apologises for shocking tackle on Knockaert

Miguel Britos looks to block a Anthony Knockaert cross on Saturday. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Watford defender Miguel Britos has today apologised for his shocking tackle on Anthony Knockaert on Saturday.

Britos was sent off in the 25th minute of the 0-0 draw for a wild lunge on Knockaert and pundits including Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer criticised the Watford defender.

Speaking to the Watford website, Britos said: "I would like to publicly apologise for my red card on Saturday.

“It was not my intention to hurt the Brighton player, and I am happy he was okay and able to carry on playing the match.”

“My timing was wrong but there are no excuses and I was very sad when I was in the dressing room.

“I know I let the coach, my teammates, the fans and everyone down and for this I am very sorry.”