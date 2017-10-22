Bruno: West Ham win will give us confidence - but we can still improve

Bruno says Albion can still improve after the win at West Ham, which he feels will give the team a lot of confidence going forward.

The Seagulls produced an outstanding all-round performance to win 3-0 at West Ham on Friday evening and now have 11 points from nine Premier League games this season.

Albion's captain said: "In terms of defensive, in terms of offensive, in terms of possession, it was really good and a really big performance away from home.

"There is always some stuff to improve on. We're going to try to analyse what we can improve but in terms of confidence it's going to give us that push and belief playing away from home."

While he feels home form will be key, Bruno added wins on the road are also going to be hugely important in the battle to stay in the top flight.

He said: "Our aim is to be really strong at home, that's what we want and what we have to achieve. We know we're not always going to win at home, that's why you need wins like today.

"We've competed in every single game and have been in every single one and that's really important, especially when you come up from the Championship.

"Sometimes you can maybe have too much respect to the Premier League - of course we respect the Premier League and other teams - but I think we've shown how good we can play and that's football.

"It's going to be a big game next week (against Southampton next Sunday) because to get three points and go on to 14 points after ten games would be unbelievable for us."