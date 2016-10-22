Burgess Hill Town 0, Needham Market 3: Hillians need to take their chances says boss Chapman

Burgess Hill Town manager Ian Chapman insists his side need to take their chances after they lost 3-0 to second-placed Needham Market.

Winger Reece Dobson opened the scoring for Needham, John Sands made it two just before half-time. A second for Dobson in the 70th minute confirmed all three points for the Suffolk side.

Chapman had no complaints in the defeat, which was only his sides third in the league so far this season.

He said: “Needham are one of the best teams we’ve played this year, especially with their solid shape; they made it difficult for us”.

“We’ve got to take our chances, today they were clinical and we wasn’t. We started okay, but the first two chances they had, they scored. They deserved the victory, it was a fair result”.

A difficult afternoon for Burgess Hill was furthered after Jack Brivio received a second yellow just before full-time; Chapman had “no doubts” about the decision.

The manager insists the team have the chance to “rectify” today’s result on Tuesday night against Hendon, the fixture will be their sixth consecutive home game.

“We lacked a little bit today, something we need to rectify Tuesday night. Needham deserved to beat us, we put it behind us and go again” said Chapman.

Burgess Hill have slipped to 17th in the Isthmian Premier, the manager insists there is no hangover from last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Dover.

