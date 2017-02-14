Burgess Hill Town 1, Canvey Island 1: Point for Hillians as they extend unbeaten run

Burgess Hill Town picked up a 1-1 home draw against Canvey Island on Tuesday night.

Despite the date, there was no love lost between the two sides with some crunching tackles flying in.

Ian Chapman made just one change to his starting lineup from Saturday’s win over Leatherhead. Goalkeeper Josh James returned to the side, replacing Max Huxter in between the sticks.

It was a slow start to the game but the first chance for the Hillians fell to Leon Redwood on seven minutes but his shot flew well over the bar.

The Hillians had a scare just a few minutes later when Redwood brought down a Canvey player right on the edge of the area. Ashley Dumas resulting free-kick was close to creeping into the top left corner.

It was Redwood who was proving the danger man once again for Burgess Hill as he stung keeper Conor Gough’s hands with a powerful effort from long-range.

Canvey Island took the lead on 19 minutes when a cross from Harrison Chatting was headed home by Simon Thomas.

The Hillians did not let this goal phase them. Richardson-Brown played in Leon Redwood with an excellent outside of the foot pass, but the latter hit his shot straight at the keeper.

The Hillians went into half-time with work to do. The introduction of Ashley Nzala added some extra pace onto the wings.

This momentum was then held up when Cheick Toure went down with a head injury, but he was able to continue.

With the Hillians faithful cheering them on, Burgess Hill found an equaliser with twenty minutes to go. A long ball from Leon Redwood was knocked down by skipper Jack Brivio to the feet of Tyrell Richardson-Brown who turned the keeper to slot the ball into the back of the net.

The Hillians then pushed the Canvey defence back further in search of a winner. Leon Redwood delivered several good crosses into the box for both Lee and Pat Harding but neither could get a shot on target.

In the dying minutes of the game, Ashely Nzala beat his man on the left wing and delivered a low cross into the box but there was no man in green to get on the end of it.

In the end, a 1-1 result was probably a fair one for both sides. Ian Chapman will be hoping to continue his side’s good run of form when they are at home on Saturday to Metropolitan Police, kick-off 3 pm.