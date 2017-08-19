Burgess Hill Town 1, Folkestone 1: Hillians come back from behind to remain unbeaten

Burgess Hill Town came back from behind to draw 1-1 with Folkestone Invicta and remain unbeaten in the Bostik Premier League.

Folkestone tested the Hill defence early on with Huxter parrying a shot low and Richmond was forced to clear the ball to safety.

Aaron Smith-Joseph was causing chaos and stung the hands of Tim Roberts multiple times throughout the first half.

Folkestone had numerous penalty shouts. Whilst Scott Heard was booked for diving, James Richmond brought down forward Adam Yusuff which saw referee Steve Cook point to the spot. Yusuff stepped up himself and slotted the ball to Huxter’s right to opening the scoring.

Ian Chapman chose to roll the dice, bringing on Joey Taylor, Tim Cook and Brandon Diau- who had a dramatic impact on the game.

A cross into the box on 77 minutes, was scuffed by Diau, but Tim Cook made no mistake to slot it home to level the scores.

A break in play with six minutes to go saw Hill manager Ian Chapman sent to the changing rooms for disagreeing with a challenge made by a Folkestone player.

As the match approached added time, it became an end to end affair that could have gone either way. Draycott and Yusuff both forced saves from Huxter. Meanwhile, Guy Bolton and Diau combined at the other end, but couldn’t get a clear shot on target.

Hill’s next fixture is away to league favourites Billericay Town next Saturday, kick-off 3 pm.