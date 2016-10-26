Burgess Hill Town 1, Hendon 0: Cox makes the difference

Ian Chapman’s team returned to winning ways against Hendon on a wet Tuesday evening at Green Elephants Stadium.

Hillians started well and Dean Cox forced a good save from the Hendon goalkeeper, Billy Collins, after 11 minutes.

Hillians’ on loan Albion striker, Jonah Ayunga, went close nine minutes later when his goal-bound header was cleared off the line. Collins, the young Reading FC loanee goalkeeper, was called into action again in the 27th minute when he made a very good save to thwart an Ayunga shot.

The Hendon goal was now under constant siege, but the score somehow remained at 0-0 ! The home crowd thought the Hillian’s should have been awarded a penalty in the 43rd minute for handball, but the referee waived home team’s appeals away.

The home side started the second half as they finished the 1st on the ‘front foot’. Collins save denied Toure a goal from a Dean Cox corner after 49 minutes.

The ‘deadlock’ was finally broken in the 53rd minute when a Redwood cross was headed down by Toure at the far post for Dean Cox to drive his shot into the net giving the diving Collins no chance this time.

The home side continued to dominate possession and could have doubled their lead in the 75th minute when the impressive Cox saw his shot flash over the bar from outside the box. Max Huxter was finally called into action in the 80th minute when he saved bravely at the feet of Muir to deny the visitors an equaliser. This gave the visitors hope of getting back into the game, and they came close again when a dangerous cross from Cole five minutes later was ‘parried’ away by the Hillian’s keeper. One more chance for the visitors came in the 91st minute when a header ‘flashed’ wide of the goal from a long throw.

That was the last chance of the game and a well deserved three points see the Hillian’s climb to 15th in the table. Match sponsors PVL UK Ltd awarded the Man of the Match to Crawley Town FC bound player Dean Cox.

Beaconsfield SYCOB FC are next up for Ian Chapman’s men this Sat at home in the Buildbase FA Trophy, 3pm kick off.

