Burgess Hill Town 1, Met Police 4: Hillians well beaten

Burgess Hill Town were well beaten 1-4 at home by Metropolitan Police FC on Saturday.

Three goals inside the first twenty minutes were enough to put the distance between the two sides.

Ian Chapman during the game. Picture by David Marriott

The Met Police took the lead early on when a miss-hit James Richmond clearance fell to Ola Sogbanmu to poke the ball passed Josh James.

Met Police got their second when Roman Michael-Percil, who was a menace all afternoon, shifted the ball onto his left and his resulting shot trickled into the net.

Hill had a chance when a low corner was flicked on by Pierre Hazet but no player in green could divert the ball towards goal.

Met Police put the game out of sight before twenty minutes when Orlando Smith beat Toby Pointing in the air with his header looping over the keeper.

After a nightmare, first-half, the Hillians had a small resurgence early in the second. Billy Medlock was brought down in the box and smashed the resulting penalty into the top left, despite keeper Daley getting a hand on it.

Met Police restored their three-goal lead with twenty minutes to go when a header went under the arms of keeper Josh James, much to his own frustration.

Sam Fisk was unlucky to see his header cleared off the line, but in the end, it would have only been a consolation for the on looking Hillians faithful.