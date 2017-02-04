Burgess Hill Town 2, AFC Sudbury 0: Another vital win for the Hillians

Burgess Hill moved five points from relegation with a 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers AFC Sudbury, a result assistant manager Stuart Tuck admitted was vital.

Tuck was pleased with his side who are “reaping the rewards” from their new improved shape, helping them to a third consecutive clean sheet, moving the Hillians up to 17th in the Ryman Premier.

The Mid-Sussex side went in 1-0 at half-time, Jack Brivio netted a fine free-kick in the 35th minute, curling the ball into the top right corner of the goal.

Sudbury produced a second-half onslaught but couldn’t break down a “hard to beat” Burgess Hill side.

Aaron Smith-Joseph slotted home in second-half added time to confirm all three points.

Tuck said “Over the last couple of games our performances have been improving, the icing on the cake today is to get the result on the end of a decent performance.

“We’ve started to reap the rewards, we’ve changed our shape and it seems to have suited the players”.

Prior to Saturday’s victory, it was just one win in eight league outings. However, Tuck insists there is a “renewed confidence” in the side, who have their first back-to-back wins since October.

“We work on the defensive side to our game throughout the year but when you get beat and concede goals, it highlights things and we had to change things around.

“We identified the things that were not quite right, worked on them and what you need then is the boys to put into practice what’s been worked on.

“I think that’s what you can see today; a renewed confidence, the team are hard to break down at the moment and that’s what we’re all about, we want to be hard to beat”.

The Hillians host play-off chasing Harlow on Tuesday night and Tuck admitted “At the moment in our minds, we know a target of points we need to get, but at the moment we’re all about the next game.

“If we keep playing like this, we won’t have to look over our shoulders, we’ll be looking forward. Today it went right to the wire, no team gives up in this league and there’s no easy game.

“It’s not worth looking too far in front, we’ve got to keep looking to the next game and try to build on it again”.