Burgess Hill Town 2, Chalfont St Peter 2: Hillians face FA Trophy replay

Burgess Hill Town will face Chalfont St Peter next Tuesday in their FA Trophy replay after a 2-2 draw at the Green Elephant Stadium.

Manager Ian Chapman was unable to be at the game due to illness, which saw Sam Fisk return to the heart of defence.

Hillians started well, with Chris Smith having a good chance to give the home side the lead in the first five minutes.

The away side started to get in the game with a succession of corners, and were rewarded for their persistence when a penalty kick was given against Leon Redwood for tapping the back of the ankle of Chalfont player Ruddock Yala-Bolasie. The penalty was converted successfully by Craige Tomkins in the 21st minute.

Burgess Hill then took the game to the opposition. Smith and Dean Cox should have equalised from short range, but both attempts at goal didn't trouble the goalkeeper.

Hillians seemed a shade unlucky when Pat Harding was brought down in the box just before half time, but the team should have been disappointed at giving away another soft goal.

The home side started well in the second half but were luckless with their pressure until a Cox pot shot in the 52nd minute alluded everybody apart from Okwute Izuchukwu, who seemed to get the deftest of touches to finally beat the Chalfont goalkeeper.

In the 67th minute, Tyrell Richardson-Brown was introduced, and was a threat from the onset, but unfortunately for Hillians a poor defensive lapse after two minutes of Richardson-Brown's introduction allowed a free header from a free kick for the visitors to go 2-1 up against the run of play.

The home side then had three or four good chances to equalise but again poor finishing let them down, as well as the goalkeeper making a good save from Pat Harding.

In the 77th minute, another goal mouth scramble saw the ball finally fall to Richardson-Brown who hit home the equaliser with 13 minutes to spare. Even in the dying minutes, Hillians had enough chances to make sure the game was finished off, but again couldn't convert their chances.