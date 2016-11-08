Burgess Hill Town 2, Godalming Town 3: Last-gasp winner denies Hillians in cup

Burgess Hill Town were defeated 2-3 by Godalming Town in the Alan Turvey Trophy on Tuesday night.

Despite having fought from 0-2 down to bring the game back to 2-2, the Hillians couldn’t quite hold on as Godalming found the winner in the 87th minute.

It was a hectic game throughout and star man Dean Cox had multiple chances inside the first 20 minutes to put the Hillians in the lead. Cox also had a penalty turned down by referee Ryan Atkin, in what looked to be a fair appeal.

Godalming Town took the lead after 25 mins when striker Jack Mazzone lobbed keeper Max Huxter from 30 yards out.

Cheick Toure and Dean Cox both had chances to level the scores, but it was Mazzone again who found the net to double Godalming’s lead with a simple finish from a rebound.

The Hillians made a resurgence shortly before half-time when Richardson-Brown won the ball back in midfield and laid the ball off to Dean Cox who calmly lifted the ball over the oncoming keeper.

A double Harding substitution from manager Ian Chapman at half-time helped the Hillians pick up the pace. Both Harding’s were involved in the equaliser when Lee played in Pat who curled the ball into the top right corner.

Burgess Hill had multiple opportunities to find a third, but some impressive saves from Oneal Garnes kept out Tyrell Richardson-Brown and Pat Harding.

It was an agonising finish for the Hillians with just three minutes to go when Hitcham Abdellah cut inside and hit home the winner for Godalming Town.

It was an undeserving result for Ian Chapman and his side who will now look to Saturday and hope to make progress in the Buildbase FA Trophy when they are at home to Chalfont St Peter, kick-off 3pm.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!